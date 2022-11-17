PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,631,207 shares in the company, valued at $41,727,243.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.