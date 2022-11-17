PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 1,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,627. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

