Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.68. 762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pharma Mar in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Pharma Mar Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.