Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 3,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,204. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
