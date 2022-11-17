Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 3,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,204. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.