Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 13,484 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 215,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,307. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

