Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Shares of MDC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,007. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.