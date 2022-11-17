Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.