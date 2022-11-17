Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

