Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp
In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,038,078. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Yelp Stock Performance
Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Further Reading
