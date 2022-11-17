Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,038,078. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

