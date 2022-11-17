Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $112,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.85. 156,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,726. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.