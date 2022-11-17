Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $531,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.