Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,777. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 over the last 90 days. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile



Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

