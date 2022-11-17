Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 8,840 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USX. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 232.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569,712 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 478,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Price Performance

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Shares of USX remained flat at $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,235. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.