Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 8,840 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USX. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 232.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569,712 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 478,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Price Performance
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.