Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

