Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 123,578 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

