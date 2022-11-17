Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 123,578 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $48.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.