Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.11 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

