Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.
PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.11 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.