Piper Sandler Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE ALEX opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
