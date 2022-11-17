Piper Sandler Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

