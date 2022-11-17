Piper Sandler Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $323.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $314.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

