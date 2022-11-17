Piper Sandler Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,396. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $185,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.