Piper Sandler Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $50.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.