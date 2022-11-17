Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.
Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 2,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
