Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 2,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.