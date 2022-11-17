Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.