Pocket Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.96 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $65.60 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

