Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.
PII stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 663,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
