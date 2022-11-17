Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

PII stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 663,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

