PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Shares Down 13.7%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 24,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PopReach from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get PopReach alerts:

PopReach Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.