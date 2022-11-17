Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.43% of Popular worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Popular by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Popular by 36.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

