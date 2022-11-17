Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Popular has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 144.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.