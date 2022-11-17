Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Sean Davis Kell Acquires 72,463 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 72,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Porch Group Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

About Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

