PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

