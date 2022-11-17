Prasad Gundumogula Buys 9,000 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,333,648 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,523.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,345.92.

On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $189,108.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,711.52.

On Friday, August 26th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,600 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,344.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

Shares of Mondee stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 34,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,532. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOND shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

