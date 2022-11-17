Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) COO Sells $223,400.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 335.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

