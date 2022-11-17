Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

In related news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

