Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,510. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

