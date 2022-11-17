Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

