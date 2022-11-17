Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Trading Up 0.5%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 1,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

