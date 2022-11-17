PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 4%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60. 6,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 350,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.