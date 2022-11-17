Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. 2,452,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Progenity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 111.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 68,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter worth about $431,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

