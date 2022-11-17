Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,695,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,035,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $670,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.