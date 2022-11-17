ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 675,209 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

