ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,209 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

