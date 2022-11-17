ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 315,405,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 167,545,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.