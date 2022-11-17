ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.37. Approximately 72,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,645,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $344,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

