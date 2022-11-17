ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 5.7 %

ETR:PSM opened at €8.14 ($8.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($16.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.40.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

