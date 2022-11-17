Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Joann Covington Sells 52,446 Shares

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,928. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
