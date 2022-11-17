Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Joann Covington Sells 52,446 Shares

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Proterra Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,928. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Get Proterra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proterra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Proterra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Proterra by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.