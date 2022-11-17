Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FPLPF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.64) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

