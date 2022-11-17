Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,050 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 23,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,249. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $520.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.43.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

