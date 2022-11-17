Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,328 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Air Lease worth $39,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,157.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 4,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,799. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -66.07%.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

