Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $29.95 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 3.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of MGM Resorts International worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 79,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,689. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 305,930 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,525 and have sold 35,741 shares valued at $1,337,388. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

