Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $829.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,114. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $752.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

