Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

OCSL opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,588,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

